KSA has not issued Haj quota yet

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the intending pilgrims not to book their slot for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage before announcement of Haj Policy by it.

A spokesman for the ministry said in a statement that some unscrupulous elements could inflict pecuniary losses to the intending pilgrims by wrongly promising them the share from the Haj quota, which ironically they do not have right now as the Saudi government was yet to announce the Haj quota for any country for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

He said the strict action would be taken against the elements trying to deceive the people. Intending pilgrims should remain cautious and wait the Haj policy announcement as such booking shall be treated illegal. He said the ministry would announce Haj Policy on receiving Haj quota from the Saudi government.