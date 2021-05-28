close
Fri May 28, 2021
NR
News Report
May 28, 2021

China hits back at Wuhan lab leak ‘conspiracy’ after Biden calls for Covid probe

Top Story

NR
News Report
May 28, 2021

BEIJING: China on Thursday hit back at President Joe Biden's call to redouble efforts to determine the origins of the coronavirus, and dismissed a theory that it may have leaked from a laboratory in its city of Wuhan as a "conspiracy."

Chinese officials accused the US of politicising the pandemic and said that international experts had "repeatedly praised China's open and transparent attitude" to Covid-19's origins, foreign media reported. "Some people in the United States completely ignore facts and science," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters Thursday.

Biden on Wednesday said he had asked the intelligence officials to get to the bottom of the origins of the coronavirus, after new reports raised questions about whether it spread from a laboratory in Wuhan.

