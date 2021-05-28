Covid looms large among IIOJ&K political prisoners

SRINAGAR: Hundreds of political prisoners languishing in overcrowded jails in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are at risk of contracting COVID-19, which has already been detected in multiple prisons. Lawyers and activists are calling for their release.

Jail data accessed by a foreign media outlet revealed that some 119 inmates across 13 IIOJ&K jails have tested positive for COVID-19. A further 258 out of 4,573 prisoners in these jails are also suspected of contracting the virus, but it has yet to be confirmed.So far, less than 200 of the inmates have received a COVID vaccine, officials told the outlet.