DRAP clears NIH-made Covid vaccine

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved the locally-made single-dose Chinese coronavirus vaccine for use in the country. PakVac will be available for use by the end of the outgoing month.

The DRAP's National Control Lab has issued a certificate to it for 'lot release' after the passing of the testing. The vaccine was made at the NIH with the help of China's CanSino Biologics company. In the first phase, 124,000 CanSino shots have been developed under the supervision of a Chinese team and in the second phase, the vaccine will be prepared solely by the NIH. The institute will produce three million doses per month significantly meeting the country's needs.