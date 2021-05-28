Wapda launches work on road in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Wapda has launched the construction work on Thor Nullah-Kandia road under its community’s welfare project for families displaced because of the Dasu hydropower project.

“I am pleased to inaugurate the execution of this important artery, which will not only benefit locals but also attract tourists to the scenic Kandia valley of the district,” Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Arif Khan Yousufzai told the inaugural ceremony held in Dasu, the headquarters of the district, on Thursday.

The representatives of the World Bank, Wapda, district administration, police and Chinese engineers and workers were also present on the occasion.

Yousufzai said that the 4300 megawatts Dasu Hydropower project being built in the district would bring revolutionary economic and political changes in the lives of the locals.