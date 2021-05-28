Begum Nasim Wali stayed resolute in testing times, says grandson

PESHAWAR: Begum Nasim Wali Khan was a symbol of resistance who remained resolute in testing times being faced by her family and party since her marriage with Pakhtun nationalist leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan, her grandson said.

For Lavangeen Wali Khan, late Begum Nasim Wali Khan was not only his grandmother but also played the role of his father since the death of Sangeen Wali Khan in 2008.

“For me, she was everything. She was a loving grandmother, who would take care of everything. She never compromised on principles when it came to an important matter,” Lavangeen Wali told The News while sharing his views about his grandmother.

Lavangeen Wali spent more time with Begum Nasim Wali in the last years of her life than any other member of the Wali Khan family.

Begum Nasim Wali died on May 16 at the age of 85. People are still visiting Wali Bagh to offer condolences to Lavangeen Wali and his cousin Aimal Wali Khan, who is the provincial president of the Awami National Party, and her nephew former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti.

Begum Nasim Wali was in active politics since 1975 after Abdul Wali Khan and other party leaders were jailed in Hyderabad.

“Many people asked Wali Khan that Begum Nasim Wali should sit at home now that the male leaders are out of jail. But he refused to make her quit politics, saying he never wanted her to enter politics in the first place but she did so at a time when it was needed so now it was up to her to decide about her future. She never stopped since then and fought at every forum for the party and the people of the province,” Lavangeen Wali maintained.

Begum Nasim Wali, also known as Mor Bibi, was elected to the National Assembly and provincial assembly in 1977 at a time when it was not easy for a woman in Pashtun society to come out of home. She remained in active politics for decades and served as the provincial president of the party and opposition leader in the province.

She was elected Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) four times and never faced a defeat in the electoral battles. She was the only member in Wali Khan’s family who remained undefeated as her husband Wali Khan and sons Asfandyar Wali Khan and Sangeen Wali Khan suffered defeats in the polls. In 1994, Begum Nasim was elected as provincial president of the party and served for four consecutive terms.

She had developed a number of ailments in the last few years and remained mostly at Wali Bagh with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Behram Wali Khan and Abdul Wali Khan. Her two great grandchildren Zarak Khan and Abdul Rafay, sons of her granddaughter married to Sikandar Zafarullah, also visited her regularly.

“Mor Bibi would often talk to our aunt Dr Gulalai and her children. All our family members visited her regularly to learn from her. Besides, a number of senior politicians came to enquire after her health regularly,” Lavangeen Wali recalled.

He said he used to seek advice from his grandmother before making any decision. “She was the one who took every important decision of my life, including my education, wedding, deciding names of my children and everything. I sought her advice in every important matter,” remarked Lavangeen Wali, who is also called Lavang in the family.

He added that she was a strict disciplinarian and stuck to her principles till the end.

“Bibi always motivated me to be a Khudai Khidmatgar to serve the people by following in the footsteps of my grandfather and great grandfather, Bacha Khan. I will do my best to become what she wanted me to be,” Lavangeen Wali added.