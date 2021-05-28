PM due in Nowshera today

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit the Nowshera town today and lay the foundation stone for the Rashakai Special Economic Zone which is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor cluster of projects.

The officials of the Chinese embassy and other representatives of the neighbouring country will be present on the occasion. The special economic zone will be spread over 1,000 acres of land and entail four billion dollars direct investment besides creating jobs for 200,000 people.