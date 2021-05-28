close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

PM due in Nowshera today

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit the Nowshera town today and lay the foundation stone for the Rashakai Special Economic Zone which is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor cluster of projects.

The officials of the Chinese embassy and other representatives of the neighbouring country will be present on the occasion. The special economic zone will be spread over 1,000 acres of land and entail four billion dollars direct investment besides creating jobs for 200,000 people.

Latest News

More From Peshawar