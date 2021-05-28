Shops reduced to ashes in Torghar market

MANSEHRA: A heavy fire reduced several shops to ashes in Judbah area of Torghar district on Thursday.

The fire, which erupted at a local market because of the electric short-circuiting, reduced many shops, a vehicle and motorbikes to ashes.

The traders, as well as local men and women rushed to the spot and put out the fire by sprinkling water and sand on it. The police brought the water in a van and sprinkled it on the raging fire but as the water finished, the locals pelted the cops with stones.

President of local traders’ body, Sarzamin Khan, fell on the ground from the vehicle and received slight injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital.

The locals later held a protest demonstration and chanted slogans against the district administration.

They said there was no rescue service available in the area and local TMA was still without a fire fighter squad and tender. They demanded the government to induct the squad and provide fire tenders to cope with any emergency situations.