PIC launches open-heart surgeries for kids

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has launched the facility for open heart surgeries for children.

In this regard, a team of pediatric cardiologists posted at the hospital performed open heart surgeries on two girl children which were completed successfully.

According to hospital spokesperson, Rifat Anjum, four-year-old Aiza was among the beneficiaries who had a hole in her heart.

The other child, the five-year-old Breera, had a hole in her heart as well as a valve closure.

However, doctors performed successful surgeries with two and four hours of hard work, respectively, said the spokesperson. She added that the PIC had a team of excellent doctors to diagnose and treat heart diseases.

The communication said the PIC was the only hospital in the province with a special facility for treatment of heart diseases in children.

The spokesperson said that the condition of the two girl children was stable, adding both had been treated free of cost under the Health Card System.

The parents thanked the hospital administration and doctors for the well treatment of the girls.