IPC Ministry proposes relief in tariff on sports equipment

Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has proposed relief in import duty on sports equipment keeping in view the 14th South Asian (SA) Games to be hosted by Pakistan in 2023.

IPC Minister and President Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Dr Fehmida Mirza held a meeting with Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen through a video link on Thursday to discuss the possibility of relief in import duty on sports items in the budget for 2021-22.

“Since the economy is in a better position this year, we want to increase the visibility of sports as we are preparing for the SA Games and the upcoming Olympics, and we need financial support for that,” the Minister said.

Secretary IPC Mohsin Mushtaq, who was also present on the occasion, proposed reduction in tariffs on hockey artificial turfs, athletics tracks, synthetic tennis court material and all-glass squash courts.

It was also suggested that a part of taxes may be diverted towards sports.

“Countries around the world contribute a portion of their taxes to sports. We want the federal government to devise a system to contribute a portion of taxes to sports to support national team players.

Since the national teams represent Pakistan, the federal government should sponsor them. We are developing an elite pool of players to whom the federal government can provide support and funding to represent Pakistan at the international level,” the official said.

The Federal Minister proposed to include sports in CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). “Our business community has shown interest in sports,” she said. “Our business community also has representation on the Pakistan Sports Board bodies,” she added.

Fahmida said the Prime Minister wanted a sports funding system that would be sustainable in the future. The

Finance Minister endorsed her view and assured his full support to give importance to sports in the forthcoming Finance Bill.

He promised full support for the development of sports and related infrastructure. “There is a lack of sports facilities for our youth,” the Finance Minister said.