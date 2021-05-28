Salim appointed ATF finance committee co-chairman

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan has been appointed as the co-chairman of Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Finance Committee.

He has been given the mandate to chalk up ways and means to improve the financial position of the Asian body bringing it closer to other leading continents.

The PTF President in an exclusive talk with ‘The News’ said the continent has a huge potential in tennis. “When it comes to promoting tennis and making it one of the favourite Asian sports, I feel it has got huge potential. Asia is the biggest continent and should be treated as such. As a co-chairman ATF Finance Committee my efforts would be to work for the improvement in finances and make sure that the continent is getting its due recognition,” he said.

Asia has long been making efforts to become part of the Grand Slam family. “China has emerged as the financial power in the world and has every right to become the country to hold a Grand Slam event. Once Asia started hosting a Grand Slam event, tennis would become more popular in the continent,” he said.

Salim Saifullah said that Japan’s unprecedented success on the international front should be an eye-opener for the world. “Japan is dominating international women’s tennis and men are also not far behind. Japan’s tennis progress is a very encouraging omen for the continent,” he added.

Salim Saifulah hoped that once the Covid-19 fears died down, efforts would be made to initiate collective progress. “Our effort would be to improve the ATF finances in an effort to initiate developing programmes in countries where there is potential for improvement. Asia needs a revolution in tennis at the grassroots level. To fulfill that dream there is a dire need to boost finances,” he said.