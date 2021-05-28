Naseem allowed to enter biosecure bubble

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Naseem Shah on Thursday was allowed to enter the biosecure bubble.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced this after a second virtual meeting with the owners of the franchises late Thursday.

“Naseem will be isolated after a pre-arrival Covid test,” the PCB spokesman said.

“Naseem will be eligible to be sent to Abu Dhabi in the third chartered flight from Pakistan on completion of biosecure bubble protocols,” the spokesman said.

Naseem had been released from isolation in a Lahore hotel the other day after breaching the departure protocols.

“The biosecure protocols in Pakistan include one pre-arrival Covid test, hotel isolation and two repeat tests,” the spokesman said.