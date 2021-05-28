Kudela to take UEFA racism ban to CAS

PRAGUE: Czech defender Ondrej Kudela, banned for 10 matches for racism, will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after UEFA rejected his appeal, his lawyer Rene Cienciala said on Thursday.

The Slavia Prague centre-back was suspended by European football’s governing body for racially abusing Rangers player Glen Kamara in a Europa League match on March 18.

The ban means Kudela will miss Euro 2020.

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy left a spot open for Kudela when he named his Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday, but after the player lost his appeal on Wednesday will have to name someone else.