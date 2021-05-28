Bestway Greenfield plant soon

KARACHI: Bestway Cement Limited on Thursday announced it was setting up a Greenfield plant with a capacity of 7,200 ton clinker/day in Punjab province along with a 9MW waste heat recovery plant.

“In view of increasing demand for cement in the country, Bestway Cement has decided to set up a Greenfield cement plant in District Mianwali along with 9MW waste heat recovery plant,” a bourse filing said.

It said the cement-maker had entered into an agreement with Sinoma International Engineering Company of China for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the project.

As part of its strategy to reduce its reliance on the national grid, Bestway had set up waste heat recovery power plant (WHRPP) at all four sites Chakwal, Hattar, Farooqia and Kallar Kahar, the statement said and added it had also signed contracts for setting up 44.3 MWs off-grid solar power plants at its production facilities.

This would not only reduce company’s reliance on the national grid further but would also significantly cut down its carbon footprint, the cement-maker said in its statement.

“The economic relief measures put in place by the Government to mitigate the effects of Covid-19, including various incentives for the construction industry, have so far been quite effective,” company noted in last financial report. “Government’s particular focus on infrastructure development and housing has resulted in higher domestic cement consumption and this trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future,” it added.