HBL invests Rs176 million in Finja

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has invested Rs176 million ($1.15 million) in the last tranche of Finja’s Rs1.56 billion ($10.15 million) Series A1 round, a statement said.

HBL becomes the first bank in Pakistan to invest in a digital fintech startup, it added.

Habib Bank joins an impressive list of leading global fintech funds that have invested in Finja, including BeeNext, Vostok Emerging Finance, Quona Capital, and ICU Ventures.

All investors from previous rounds topped up their investment in Finja’s Series A1 round.

For HBL, an investment in Finja serves two of the bank’s strategic priorities, making investments into digital financial inclusion and development finance companies, especially ones making an impact in agriculture and SMEs, as these are the backbone of the economy, and proactively reinventing HBL to become a “technology company with a banking licence”, it said.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in April last year, Finja has scaled its digital lending portfolio by 550 percent, disbursing over 50,000 digital loans to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Despite being the backbone of the economy, small businesses in Pakistan have traditionally not been able to obtain credit to grow, the statement said.

“We are elated to have HBL participate in this funding round. Our groundbreaking success in digitally scoring undocumented small businesses has resulted in a 64 percent month-on-month portfolio growth for us since the outbreak of the pandemic earlier this year,” said Finja CEO and Co-Founder Qasif Shahid.

“Undoubtedly, HBL’s financial clout, massive network, and progressive leadership will help us elevate the country’s most important segment, the SMEs.”