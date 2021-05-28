Forex reserves rise to $23.015bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly rose to $23.015 billion during the week ended May 21 from $22.910 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $88 million to $15.862 billion due to official inflows, the central bank said in a statement.

The forex reserves held by commercial banks also rose to $7.153 billion from $7.135 billion a week ago, it added.