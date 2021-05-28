World Bank emphasises equitable growth to create jobs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is in urgent need of a more sustainable and equitable growth model that can help create jobs and offer better opportunities for the more than two million youth who join the labor force every year, the World Bank said.

“Pakistan’s policymakers need to address critical cross-cutting and sectoral constraints to promote economic recovery and private sector-led growth. A private sector-led growth agenda needs to be equitable and benefit Pakistan’s many SMEs [small and medium enterprises],” the World Bank Group said in report, titled ‘Creating Markets in Pakistan: Bolstering the Private Sector’.

A private sector-led growth agenda needs to be equitable and benefit Pakistan’s many SMEs. Most businesses in Pakistan operate in the informal sector. Estimates of informality indicate that between 25 and 35 percent of economic activity is undocumented. The World Bank said the pandemic has led millions of daily wage earners in the undocumented sector to lose their livelihoods. An estimated 67 percent of urban employment is in the informal sector, including 92 percent of employed women. The country has a large SME sector, which by some estimates accounts for 90 percent of all businesses in the country, and roughly 80 percent of the non-agricultural labor force.

“Despite its size and importance, the sector accounts for only 7 percent of the credit extended by the financial sector. Of the formal businesses, the great majority are family-owned businesses registered as sole proprietorships, which exposes the household to full liability of the business and limits risk taking and investment,” it said. Pakistan’s policymakers can increase private sector participation and investment by implementing a reform agenda focused on enhancing institutional capacity and policy coordination, strengthening competition and level the playing field and facilitating development of a diversified and inclusive financial sector.

“This reform agenda would generate higher returns if complemented by other initiatives to address systemic macroeconomic fragilities and to increase both public and private investments in human capital,” said the World Bank.

The World Bank said the development of a more competitive and dynamic private sector is essential to create jobs for a young and rapidly growing labor force and for Pakistan to attain upper-middle income status by its centenary.

“In the face of fiscal constraints and the stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, the GoP [government of Pakistan] could help turn the situation around if it adopts the right set of reforms to promote private enterprise,” it said. The GoP will need to maintain its reform momentum of recent years and tackle critical constraints to growth that are highlighted in this report.” The World Bank said the COVID-19 pandemic will most likely have long-term consequences for the economy and the government’s reform agenda. The economy contracted somewhat in 2020 but it is expected to grow by 1.5 percent in 2021, it added.

“Many businesses and entire industries are in distress, including those in the labor-intensive textiles and apparel sector, which accounts for most of Pakistan’s exports,” said the World Bank. “Fiscal pressures remain high due to lower than normal tax collection and rising public expenditures to respond to the economic downturn. Strong inflows of remittances, a reduction in imports, and a mild export recovery have helped strengthen Pakistan’s current account balance.”