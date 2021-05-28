close
Fri May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021

Gold rates down Rs950/tola

Business

May 28, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates declined Rs950/tola to Rs111,800/tola in the local market, data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, reported on Thursday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs815 to Rs95,850, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $12 to $1,907/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,480/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,268.86, it said. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.

