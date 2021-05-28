Engro Polymer to set up Circular Plastics Institute

KARACHI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL) plans to establish a Circular Plastics Institute (CPI), a not-for-profit think tank, to promote research and development in Pakistan’s circular plastics economy.

Pakistan generated 3.9 million tons of plastic waste in 2020. The country has the highest percentage of mismanaged plastic in South Asia and faces the pervasive problem of plastic pollution.

In line with Engro’s central idea of solving the most pressing issues of our time, the institute is aimed to be a pioneer establishment in Pakistan that will streamline efforts towards the circular economy through knowledge exchange and collaboration across government, businesses, and civil society sectors. By rethinking its plastic problem, Pakistan can benefit from effective resource management to support job creation and innovation in the economy, while also conserving the environment through lower plastic waste.

Globally, countries like Sweden and Germany are reaping the benefits of promoting a circular economy by making it a key part of government policy.

The CPI is expected to undertake research on municipal solid waste management, with a focus on plastics (specifically PVC).

The institute will be capable of advising legislation and policy to help Pakistan achieve its global commitments of a zero-waste future by 2030.

It will also be aligned with the Global Development Practice to address UN Sustainable Development Goals, including sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption, climate action, life below water, life on land and partnerships for the goals.

EPCL CEO Jahangir Piracha said that while the demand for plastics was growing every year, the main problem was responsible collection and disposal. Customisation of global best practices, coupled with local knowledge, was needed to reach sustainable development goals.