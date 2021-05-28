Sinking water

LAHORE: Water availability could become a more serious issue than power and energy woes if the industrial sector failed to adopt conservation methods and its reuse where possible.

Sustainability is taken seriously by the foreign buyers. They want minimum use of water, power, and energy to reduce the carbon footprint. Unfortunately industries in Pakistan are mostly operating on inefficient equipment that consumes 40-50 percent more fuel than global best.

Their gas-run power generators operate at 25-30 percent efficiency while efficiency of many government sector gas-run generators is 60 percent.

As far as water is concerned its cost is lowest in the region (industrialists in Bangladesh, India and China pay 40-80 percent more as water charges). It is because of the low-cost of water that most industries use water lavishly.

The Kochi University of Technology Japan on Industrial and Household Water Demand Management found that the entire industrial sector in Pakistan was consuming 1.983 10x6 cubic meters of water in 2010 that was estimated to increase to 2.613 10x6 cubic meters by 2020.

Though industrialisation slowed down during the last decade the industrial water consumption must have increased much above 2010 level. The same institution found that the textile sector is the largest consumer of industrial water consuming 69 percent of the total industrial water consumed. Chemical sector consumes 10 percent, paper industry 5 percent, food industry 5 percent and all other industries 11 percent of the total water used by industries in Pakistan.

Experts further pointed out water consumption in the textile sector and other sectors could be reduced significantly through better water management.

Different studies found a staggering amount of 2,720 litres of water is used in making one cotton T-shirt (cotton production plus industrial use). This amount of water is equivalent to over three years’ water consumption of a human being.

The average consumption of water in spinning units is 5 litre per spindle, in weaving it is 850 litres per air jet loom and in processing it is 7 litre per square meter of fabric. The largest water consumption is in the processing units. It is more than double the combined consumption of spinners and weavers. There are many ways of conserving water.

A leading textile unit in Pakistan adopted an innovative way of dyeing the fabric through a custom made sprinkle machine. That drastically reduced use of water as well as dye.

The sprinkle dyed fabric of that textile mill is getting premium price from the buyers that promote sustainable production. This innovative process is not adopted by most of the processors.

Most of the conservation of water would come from processing. Conservation of water is a necessity not only due to scarcity of water but also to address the environmental concerns of global buyers of textiles. Moreover water is a precious commodity, which would become expensive with the passage of time. Conservation will not only save cost but also spare this commodity for other uses he added.

The equipment used in a water conservation program is relatively inexpensive, consisting in many cases of valves, piping, small pumps and tanks only. The operating cost of the system is very low, limited mainly to the power used by the pumps installed in the system. Still the industries are still shy of adopting conservation on a large-scale as they get water at nominal price.

In Pakistan the textile industry for instance currently relies on fresh/ground water and it discharges the waste water into the drains which pollutes the environment. The industries should ensure the waste water is cleaned of fat, colour, and other chemicals before it is discharged in drains. This would improve the quality of underground water. Most textile industries have treatment plants for this purpose but they need upgrades to ensure the treated water after purification could be reused.

Another conservation that is possible in spinning mills established over large areas is to capture the rain water in their premises for industrial use. There is plenty of rain in 70 percent of the regions where these mills are located. The rainwater could be stored in an open well, pit, or bore well. Conservation of water, power and energy would place the textile industry in getting a premium by offering its consumers and buyers sustainable labeled products.