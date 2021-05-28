BlueEX partners with Finja

KARACHI: Universal Network Systems Limited (BlueEX) has partnered with Finja Lending Services Limited (FLSL), a subsidiary of Finja Inc to offer credit collections from FLSL’s customers, a statement said on Thursday.

BlueEX is the first courier and logistics service company in Pakistan to collaborate with a leading lending and financial services institution, specifically, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and karyana stores, across the country, it added.

With a proven record of the highest quality of services by these entities, the partnership promises expertise and competitive advantage for the specialised operations and will open new vistas for more innovative ventures.

UNSL (BlueEx) has signed up for Finja business – a digital business operations platform to manage its payment disbursements and e-invoicing/collections for its business vendors, suppliers, and partners.

Being a trendsetter in advanced logistics in the country – BlueEx consequently won the “Brands of the Year” Award in 2019 and 2020.