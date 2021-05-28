It was in March 2020 when Pakistan announced its first lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. Now, we are in the middle of the third wave of the virus. Our government, however, still hasn’t been able to enforce a strict lockdown — which can actually help the government keep the situation under control. The authorities are always quick to close education institutions where SOPs can be followed strictly. On the other hand, markets, shopping malls and restaurants are allowed to open till 6pm. Many businesses violate these orders and keep their shops open till midnight. Police officers, too, intentionally ignore these violators. The government should enforce a strict lockdown for 15 days. This step will help it control the spread of Covid-19 to some extent.

Mahnoor Tariq

Karachi