Powerless in Karachi

For the last four days, residents of the Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood in Karachi have been facing frequent power outages. Power goes out after 12am every night. K-Electric (KE) representatives, when called, say that the area is under maintenance. What kind of maintenance work does KE do at night? The authorities should look into the matter. Residents deserve to have peaceful nights especially in this hot weather.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi