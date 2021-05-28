Israel ‘rejects’ Irish vote over ‘de facto’ annexation

DUBLIN: Israel’s foreign ministry said it “outright rejects” a motion by the Irish parliament to declare the building of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories as a de facto annexation.

A spokesman for the ministry said Ireland’s “outrageous and baseless” motion “constitutes a victory for extremist Palestinian factions”.

Ireland became the first EU member state to declare the building of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories as de facto annexation. A Dail motion, tabled by Sinn Fein, was passed on Wednesday night after it received cross-party support.

In a statement, Lior Haiat, the spokesman for Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “Israel outright rejects Ireland’s outrageous and baseless position regarding Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

“This position reflects a blatantly one-sided and simplistic policy and follows the unacceptable anti-Israel statements that were heard in Ireland at a time when the citizens of Israel were being subject to terror attacks by the more than 4,000 rockets that were launched from the Gaza Strip by the Hamas terrorist organisation.

“The motion that was adopted today in the Irish parliament constitutes a victory for extremist Palestinian factions. This motion distances Ireland from its ambition to contribute and play a constructive role in the Israeli-Palestinian context.”

The motion condemns the “recent and ongoing forced displacement of Palestinian communities in the occupied Palestinian territory”, and described the annexation of Palestinian territory as a violation of international law.

In a tweet after the vote, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “Illegal land grabs, annexation of Palestinian land & homes has been called out by Dail (Parliament) in Dublin...”.