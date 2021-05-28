Half of Ireland adults will be vaccinated by end of week

DUBLIN: Half of Ireland’s adult population will have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination by the end of this week, the Health Minister has said.

Stephen Donnelly also said that, to date, more than 2.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered and take-up is going from “strength to strength”.

Some 280,000 doses will be given this week, following a record 300,000 doses being administered last week.

But he warned that it was “unclear” whether the government will be able to reach its target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the population by the end of June, due to supply issues. Donnelly told the Dail on Thursday morning he was “delighted” to share that “by the end of this week, half the adult population in our country will have received at least one vaccine dose”. “It’s a wonderful thing to think that, in the dark and brutal year that this country has faced, that by the end of this weekend half our adult population will have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” he added.

The minister thanked the thousands of healthcare workers involved in the administration of the vaccination programme on behalf of the government.

Donnelly also told TDs there were “serious concerns” over the supply of the Janssen vaccine in the coming weeks. “It looks like we’re going to get a significant under-delivery on Janssen and there are question marks as to what’s going to come in from AstraZeneca,” the Wicklow TD said.

Ireland was due to receive 470,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson in June.

But the minister said the best-case scenario now is that about half of the doses – about 235,000 – would be delivered. In the worse-case scenario the figure could be “as low as around 60,000”.

In total Donnelly said more than 2.44 million doses of vaccines were due to be delivered next month including 1.42 million Pfizer doses, about 476,000 Janssen doses, some 365,000 AstraZeneca doses and 176,000 Moderna doses.

Donnelly said more than 89 per cent of people aged between 60 and 69 had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

In the 50-59 age group he said the registration rate was more than 86 per cent and “growing all the time” with more than 70 per cent having received their first dose. He added that almost 100 per cent of people aged 70 and above were now fully vaccinated.