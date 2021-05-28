Protest at held Kashmir Covid hospital over lack of facilities

ISLAMABAD: Attendants of Covid-positive patients protested against the authorities of a facility located at Sub District Hospital, Kupwara, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the lack of basic amenities there.

The Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday that the protesting attendants assembled on the hospital premises and raised slogans against the authorities. They said the staff deputed there did not do justice to their job and remained inaccessible most of the time, leaving the patients to suffer.

They complained that owing to non-availability of medicines in the hospital they were forced to procure medicines from the open market. The protesting attendants said the hospital had only one wheelchair for 130 beds, which took a toll on patients as the elderly patients had to wait long for wheelchair.

They further said they had brought these issues to the notice of the hospital administra tion numerous times in the past few days but to no avail. Reports of such protest were also received from Community Health Centre, Kralpora, where people complained of lack of basic amenities and negligence of duties by the staff deputed there.