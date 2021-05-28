Man to face trial over girl’s murder in 1975

LONDON: A 74-year-old man will go on trial at the Old Bailey charged with the murder of a teenage girl 46 years ago.

Dennis McGrory was charged in June last year with the killing of 15-year-old Jacqueline Montgomery in the summer of 1975.

McGrory, of Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, has denied raping and murdering Jacqueline between May 31 and June 3, 1975. His trial is listed for February 21, 2022 before Justice Bryan.