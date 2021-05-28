Mali military frees president, PM

Bamako: Mali’s interim president and premier have been released, a military official said on Thursday, three days after they were detained and then stripped of their powers in what appeared to be the country’s second coup in nine months.

Their release met a key demand of the international community, but fell far short of other calls for an immediate return to civilian government. "The interim president and prime minister were released overnight around 1:30 am (0130 GMT). We were true to our word," the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Family members confirmed that President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane had been freed. The two men have returned to their homes in the capital Bamako, those close to them said, although the circumstances surrounding their release were unclear.