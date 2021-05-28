Hawking’s office and archive to be preserved in UK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: Papers and a diverse range of personal items belonging to the late British astrophysicist Stephen Hawking have been acquired by Cambridge University and a UK museum group.
Under an agreement between Cambridge University Library, the Science Museum Group and the UK government, the entire contents of the world-renowned scientist’s office and archive will be preserved for future generations.
The £4.2 million ($5.9 million, 4.8 million euros) deal means 10,000 pages of Hawking’s scientific papers and other documents will remain in the university city of Cambridge in eastern England where he died in 2018.