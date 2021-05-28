Israeli envoy to UAE warns of ‘Kristallnacht’ moment

Dubai: Israel’s ambassador to the UAE warned on Wednesday of a "Kristallnacht moment", with anti-Semitism on the rise, at a Holocaust memorial exhibition billed as a first for the Middle East.

Eitan Naeh, installed as envoy to the United Arab Emirates after the two countries struck a historic normalisation deal last year, said it was "remarkable" that the exhibition was being held in the Arab world. "Who would have dreamt 70 or 80 years ago that an Israeli ambassador and a German ambassador would sit here together, in an Arab country, visiting a Holocaust remembrance exhibition," he said. But Naeh sounded alarm over anti-Jewish attacks that have erupted in the wake of the recent Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip.