Fri May 28, 2021
AFP
May 28, 2021

RSF watchdog chief leads protest

World

AFP
May 28, 2021

SALCININKAI, Lithuania: The head of Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) protested on Thursday at the Belarusian border along with dozens of journalists after the arrest of anti-regime blogger Roman Protasevich. RSF chief Christophe Deloire and the Belarusian and Lithuanian journalists placed portraits of their 21 colleagues imprisoned in Belarus on a fence along the EU border between Lithuania and Belarus.

