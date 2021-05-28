Tunisia party demands release of detained chief Karoui

Tunis: Tunisia’s Qalb Tounes party, a member of the governing coalition, on Thursday demanded the release of its leader and media tycoon Nabil Karoui, who is in custody over money laundering allegations.

Party lawmaker Oussama Khlifi told a news conference in parliament that Karoui was "hostage" to a "political ploy" and that his preventive detention since December exceeded the legal time of 23 days.