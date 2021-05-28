UK switch to four-day week could ‘slash emissions’: study

London: Switching to a four-day working week could slash the UK’s annual greenhouse gas emissions by a quarter in four years, a campaign group said in a report released Thursday.

The report by the 4DayWeek campaign group claims that a transition from a five-day to four-day week with no loss of pay "could shrink the UK’s carbon footprint by 127 million tonnes per year by 2025" or 21.3 percent.

This is equivalent to more than Switzerland’s entire carbon footprint, it said. The proposal comes as the lockdown period with many more working from home has prompted greater interest in flexible working and work-life balance. Some companies have trialled a four-day week.