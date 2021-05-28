Spain jails men who aided Barcelona attackers

Madrid: A Spanish court on Thursday handed jail terms of up to 53 years to three men who helped the jihadists behind the 2017 Barcelona attacks that killed 16 people. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed the bloodshed of August 17-18, 2017, when pedestrians were mown down by a van in Barcelona and others were attacked at a nearby seaside town as Europe was battered by a string of jihadist attacks.