Plane of Romanian ex-dictator’s fleet goes under hammer

Bucharest: With "Socialist Republic of Romania" once emblazoned on its side, a Rombac plane, part of ex-dictator Nicolae Ceausescu’s fleet, goes under the hammer on Thursday. Some 150 collectors and aviation enthusiasts are expected to compete -- online and by phone -- for what auction house Artmark calls the sale’s "gem", which carries a starting price of 25,000 euros ($30,500), spokeswoman Alina Panico told AFP.