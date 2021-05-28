close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 28, 2021

Plane of Romanian ex-dictator’s fleet goes under hammer

World

AFP
May 28, 2021

Bucharest: With "Socialist Republic of Romania" once emblazoned on its side, a Rombac plane, part of ex-dictator Nicolae Ceausescu’s fleet, goes under the hammer on Thursday. Some 150 collectors and aviation enthusiasts are expected to compete -- online and by phone -- for what auction house Artmark calls the sale’s "gem", which carries a starting price of 25,000 euros ($30,500), spokeswoman Alina Panico told AFP.

Latest News

More From World