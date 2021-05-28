Boris hits back

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday denied overseeing the needless deaths of many thousands of Covid patients, after his former chief advisor alleged the government’s pandemic response was undermined by lies and incompetence.

Johnson declined to say whether Cummings was telling the truth in his incendiary claims to MPs on, but said: "Some of the commentary I’ve heard doesn’t bear any relation to reality." Cummings, an abrasive political strategist who masterminded the anti-EU campaign in UK’s Brexit referendum, called Johnson "unfit for the job" and said Health Secretary Hancock was a serial liar.