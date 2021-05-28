tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dubai: Israel’s ambassador to the UAE warned on Wednesday of a "Kristallnacht moment", with anti-Semitism on the rise, at a Holocaust memorial exhibition billed as a first for the Middle East. Eitan Naeh, installed as envoy to the United Arab Emirates after the two countries struck a historic normalisation deal last year, said it was "remarkable" that the exhibition was being held in the Arab world.