close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 28, 2021

N Irish leader wins Twitter libel case

World

AFP
May 28, 2021

Dublin: Northern Ireland’s leader won defamation damages on Thursday, in a rare court ruling for a political figure, after a celebrity doctor made unfounded claims on Twitter she was having an extra-marital affair. The £125,000 ($177,000, 145,000 euros) award to Arlene Foster underlined strict defamation laws and continued conversative religious attitudes in the British province.

Latest News

More From World