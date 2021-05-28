N Irish leader wins Twitter libel case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dublin: Northern Ireland’s leader won defamation damages on Thursday, in a rare court ruling for a political figure, after a celebrity doctor made unfounded claims on Twitter she was having an extra-marital affair. The £125,000 ($177,000, 145,000 euros) award to Arlene Foster underlined strict defamation laws and continued conversative religious attitudes in the British province.