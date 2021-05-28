MoU signed

Punjab Group of Colleges and Allied Schools signed a landmark MoU with Punjab Police for free education to Martyrs’ children and various discounts to serving personnel. The MoU was signed ‘by Executive Director, PGC and all of its educational institutes and Senior Official of Punjab Police.

As a token of appreciation, Punjab Group of Colleges, Allied Schools and EFA School System shall provide the following Fee Discounts to the children of employees (Serving and Shuhada) of Punjab Police: 30% discount in Monthly Tuition Fee to the children of serving officials, 50% discount in Monthly Tuition Fee to the children of Officials injured in Line of Duty, and 100% free education for the children of Shuhadas of Punjab Police. Professor Sohail Afzal, on this occasion, while paying tribute to Pakistan forces, stressed upon the need to acknowledge their untiring contributions and sacrifices to safeguard the country and its citizens. He said that as responsible citizens, it is our duty to promote a positive image of the forces and try to facilitate them in whatever way we can. Punjab Group of Colleges extends its full support to its forces by allowing special concessions and free education to their children. ***