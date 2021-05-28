close
Fri May 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

Vaccination briefly halted at Expo Centre

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

LAHORE:COVID-19 vaccination was temporarily halted at Punjab’s largest vaccination hub Lahore Expo Centre following computer system link went down here on Thursday. The abrupt suspension of the process caused problems for the people visiting the Expo Centre, Johar Town for vaccination and soon the site witnessed a large number of people gathering at the venue. The people were informed about the temporary halt in the process via loudspeakers. A number of people criticised the authorities for absence of any backup system causing troubles to people. A spokesperson for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said there was a problem in the computer system for a while but the system was made functional and vaccination process was started again shortly after.

