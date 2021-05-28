1,032 beggars held this year

LAHORE:Lahore police arrested 1,032 beggars from the provincial metropolis this year. A total of 529 cases were registered against professional beggars in different police stations of the city.

search operations: Lahore police conducted 2471 search and sweep operations to date to maintain law and order in the city. Around 242506 persons, 57855 houses, 25539 tenants, 219 hotels, 106 guest houses, 97 hostels, 2179 shops, 118 churches, 31 mosques, 23 godowns, four railway stations, 50 bus terminals and 13 educational institutions were checked.