Two youths shot at, injured

LAHORE:Two youths were shot and injured in the limits of Samanabad police on Thursday. The injured include 16-year-old Sameer, son of M Ali and 22-year-old Habib, son of Asif.

They were standing in the market when two unidentified boys approached them and opened fire after a brief exchange of harsh words. As a result, both Sameer and Habib got bullet wounds. The accused fired in the air and rode away from the scene. The injured were admitted to a hospital.

arrested: North Cantt police arrested a drug pusher Iftikhar and recovered charas, ice and heroin weighing 5kg and a pistol from his possession. Meanwhile, Defence A police arrested a criminal Tahir Jameel who was wanted in eight cases of bogus cheques.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 857 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 942 were injured. Out of this, 600 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 342 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.