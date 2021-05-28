Webinar on graphic design

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Department of Graphic Design organised an online seminar "Search for the D to Design" for students. The seminar was aimed to help the students in planning their projects and to rationalise their ideas and approaches.

Ali Aslam, a professional from an ad agency and Aisha Bilal, a design practitioner from academia, were the instructors and the seminar was conducted by Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal and Israr Chishti, Chairman Department of Graphic Design. Addressing the seminar, Dr Ahmad Bilal said as a designer, the challenge was not to sell a new product but to sell any product in a new way. He said the letter D stands for the Direction, as new Digital World that has opened many new doors for the designers and brought new challenges. He said that D also stands for the Direction and it clarifies your ways and paths. He said the design students need to make their thesis projects align to the modern requirements. Ali Aslam talked about new brand launching and existing brand designs while Ayesha Bilal gave a brief definition of design development. Principal PU College of Art and Design Dr Sumera Jawad also spoke.