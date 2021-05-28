close
Fri May 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

LWMC kicks off sanitation week

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, LWMC, on Thursday, kicks off sanitation week under ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ programme. In this regard CEO LWMC, Imran Ali Sultan and his team paid multiple visits across the city here on Thursday. They visited Thokar Niaz Baig, Multan Road, Data Darbar, Sabzazar, Johar Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Ferozepur Road, Muslim Town, Chauburji, Lakshmi Chowk, Circular Road and other areas. During the visit CEO LWMC stated that the purpose of the sanitation week was to take extraordinary cleaning measures in the city. The department was working according to the plan formulated regarding the sanitation week. Special cleanliness arrangements are being made in every area of the city especially around public and private hospitals, mosques, churches, main roads, government offices, parks and commercial markets.

