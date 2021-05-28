8 uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved eight development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs26,006.72 million.

These schemes of current fiscal year 2020-21 were approved in PDWP’s 39th meeting presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The schemes included as Rehabilitation/Widening & Improvement of Shahpur Bhera Malikwal Road (length 76.50 km) in District Sargodha (2nd revised) at the cost of Rs 1,693.187 million, Construction of Bye Pass from Royal Hotel (N-5) to Sarwar Chowk via Adda Mai Wali Masjid, Length 13.70 km, Sahiwal (Revised) at the cost of Rs 1,311.509 million, Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority (1st Revised) at the cost of Rs 6,322.43 million, Technical Assistance for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) through Formulation of Rapid Housing Market Assessment (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 11.950 million while Rehabilitation of Road from Narowal to Muridke Interchange at M-2 (Length 75.21 km) at the cost of Rs 6,558.788 million, Construction/Rehabilitation Tourism highway from Lower Topa Murree to Chowk Pandori via Kotli Sattian (Length 123.62 km) at the cost of Rs 4,039.788 million, Rehabilitation/Improvement of mettalled road from Dera Ismail Khan to Darya Khan (Length 15.00 km) at the cost of Rs 745.879 million and Genetic Improvement of Non-Descript Cattle in Punjab at the cost of Rs 5,323.189 million proposed for inclusion in PSDP.