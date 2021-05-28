US envoy greets students on completion of English learning

LAHORE:US Consul General to Lahore Catherine Rodriguez congratulated 250 students on successful completion of the US State Department-funded two-year English Access Microscholarship English learning Programme in Lahore.

During a virtual graduation event held on Thursday, she also appreciated the hard work of the teachers, dedication of the students, and cooperation of their parents. The graduating students also shared their success stories, recited their poetry, and sang songs.

The Consul General further observed that in Punjab the US Mission to Pakistan had sponsored five English Access sites in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Der Ghazi Khan, and Multan. “In these programmes, our partners help young adults not only to learn English, but also to learn about the similarities and differences between Pakistani and American culture, society, art, music, and traditions. The Access programme is a platform for engagement between students, women entrepreneurs, different US exchange programmes alumni, emerging leaders in Pakistan, US diplomats, and experts.”

She added, “We know that English language proficiency can open doors to more opportunities for young adults. It’s a pathway to higher education, to studying science, and conducting business on a national, regional, and global market level. It is one way to help build a stronger rapport with other countries around the globe.” She also said that strong English skills were essential to take advantage of our many exchange programs offered through the Consulate such as Fulbright and Study of the US Institutes. “We are eager to see more Pakistanis take part in our people-to-people exchanges,” she added. The Access Microscholarship Programme is for economically disadvantaged students aged 13 to 20 years. So far approximately 22,000 students have graduated from this programme in Pakistan.