Wasa starts cleaning city drains ahead of monsoon

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has started cleaning all major drains of the provincial metropolis.

The cleaning operation will be completed before the start of monsoon. This was stated by Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz while briefing a meeting called by LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar at LDA office here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by LDA Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq Chauhan and other officers concerned.

Wasa MD gave a detailed briefing on various arrangements of Wasa regarding cleaning of drains, disposal stations and underpasses of the city including Shahdara Drain, Nishtar Colony Drain, Multan Road Drain, Cantt Drain, Bhati Gate Drain and Shalimar Drain before monsoon season. LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar said Wasa personnel cleaning the drains were ‘our heroes’. They should be fully encouraged. He said drain cleaning personnel were serving the nation by risking their lives.

He said LDA was ready to extend all possible assistance to its sub-agencies Wasa and Tepa for making arrangements of disposal of water from various underpasses of the city, including Farooq Ganj underpass, especially during the rainy season. He stressed on developing a joint strategy and said monsoon season will start from July 1, 2021 and will continue till September 30, 2021. Wasa will fully implement SOPs made for monsoon season 2021, Wasa MD said, adding in monsoon season 2021, special camps will be established at 26 places and heavy machinery will be ready at all times. “Underground water tanks are also being constructed at various places in the city to store rainwater,” he said and told the LDA DG that Meteorological Department has forecast normal rainfall. “However, our preparations are complete. We expect more rains after June 15, 2021”, he maintained.

He told the meeting that there were 16 major disposal stations and 112 lift stations in Lahore for drainage. The length of various drains in the city was more than 76km. Maintenance of these drains was the main responsibility of Wasa.