Minister hints at raise in higher education funding

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz has said that an increase in funding for the higher education sector is on the cards in the upcoming budget.

Speaking at Vice-Chancellors (VCs) Conference here on Thursday the minister further said that due to corona pandemic, our priority, for a short span of time, remained on public health but now the government was re-focusing higher education sector and increasing its funds. He also said that fee structures of the universities were needed to be rationalised to meet the operational cost of the universities.

In the VCs Conference it was also announced that in order to encourage healthy competition and boost the standard of education at public sector universities, Government of the Punjab has launched an annual contest i.e. ‘University of the Year Award’ in the province.

For this purpose, Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) for the first time, has developed objective criteria for assessing the academic and administrative excellence of public sector universities located in Punjab. A total of 30 Universities will be assessed annually by the experts in the field and the best performing university will be declared as ‘University of the Year’ on the basis of securing the highest marks in the scoring grid.

Speaking about the rationale behind this initiative, the minister for higher education said, practical steps had been taken for establishing at least one state-of-the-art university in every district of Punjab with which we are improving youth’s access to education.

In order to ensure quality education being imparted, the University of the Year contest shall encourage, motivate, and guide universities in attaining educational excellence. In return, these universities shall be recognised provincially and pepped up for global representation, he said and added “Higher Education Department Punjab reckons ‘University of the Year’ contest as a strategic initiative to facilitate in understanding global challenges and presenting innovative solutions.” Raja Yassir further added that during the last three years, Government has made great strides in the education sector, our QS ranking has increased manifolds. Punjab University made a jump of 54 points in the year 2020 as compared to the year 2018.

As per the latest QS Ranking for Asia, 11 universities from Punjab surfaced on the prestigious QS ranking charts, previously Punjab had only 6 universities recognised by QS rankings back in 2018. In the QS World Rankings, Punjab has now 5 universities, previously there were only 3 universities on the charts till 2018. Therefore, the criteria designed, integrates QS Rankings for universities as one of the key performance indicators.

Chairman PHEC Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid called for increased funding for PHEC and universities saying that PHEC, despite limited resources, had started a number of projects to ameliorate quality and standards of higher education and research. The Vice-Chancellors thoroughly deliberated on the criteria and gave their suggestions in this regard.