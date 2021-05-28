Illegal appointments case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of illegal appointments reference against former vice-chancellor of Punjab University Dr Mujahid Kamran and others by June 30. The court has adjourned due to unavailability of the judge.

The NAB Lahore had arrested Punjab University’s former VC Dr Mujahid Kamran and four former registrars in connection with alleged illegal appointments to grade 17 and above. The other arrested persons included former registrars of Punjab University Dr Aurangzeb Alamgir, Dr Liaqat Ali, Dr Raas Masood and Dr Amin Athar as well as additional registrar Dr Kamran Abid. Later, the arrested accused had secured bails from the Lahore High Court. The NAB had initiated an inquiry into the alleged illegal appointments on the directions of the LHC.