24 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 24 patients died from COVID-19 while another 758 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. Of these 24 deaths, 10 deaths were reported from district Lahore alone, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 4,044 in the provincial metropolis alone.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Thursday, the toll of fatalities reached 9,899 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 337,073 in the province. Around 24,914 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours raising the number of total tests to 5,054,997 in the province while 306,549 corona patients have recovered in the province so far.